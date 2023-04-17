Unusual Put Option Trade in Coeur Mining (CDE) Worth $74.97K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:04:23 ET an unusually large $74.97K block of Put contracts in Coeur Mining (CDE) was sold, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.09th percentile of all recent large trades made in CDE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDE is 0.33%, an increase of 315.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 222,732K shares. The put/call ratio of CDE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coeur Mining is $4.56. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $4.07.

The projected annual revenue for Coeur Mining is $842MM, an increase of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Belpointe Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Diversified Real Growth Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 310K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 918K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 26.60% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,487K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares, representing a decrease of 152.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 63.97% over the last quarter.

Coeur Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

