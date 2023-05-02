Unusual Put Option Trade in CNX Resources (CNX) Worth $105.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 12:44:55 ET an unusually large $105.00K block of Put contracts in CNX Resources (CNX) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 171 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CNX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.29%, an increase of 32.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 200,835K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is $19.61. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.40% from its latest reported closing price of $15.39.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is $2,130MM, a decrease of 41.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 424.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 46.89% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 400 Stock Portfolio holds 99K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 5.10% over the last quarter.

SPSCX - Sterling Capital Behavioral Small Cap Value Equity Fund INSTITUTIONAL SHARES holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 144.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Blume Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTGX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 13.27% over the last quarter.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

