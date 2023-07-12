Unusual Put Option Trade in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Worth $498.35K

On July 12, 2023 at 14:39:40 ET an unusually large $498.35K block of Put contracts in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 345 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in CLF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 357,679K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is 21.19. The forecasts range from a low of 13.57 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.68% from its latest reported closing price of 16.86.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 19,434MM, a decrease of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,949K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 6.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,897K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,913K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 8.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,473K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,276K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 10.82% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,450K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,303K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 8,155K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,502K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

Key filings for this company:

