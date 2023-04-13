Unusual Put Option Trade in Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) Worth $429.70K

On April 13, 2023 at 13:27:39 ET an unusually large $429.70K block of Put contracts in Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CLF options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1073 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland Cliffs. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.27%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 377,263K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cleveland Cliffs is $22.71. The forecasts range from a low of $13.57 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.95% from its latest reported closing price of $18.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland Cliffs is $19,434MM, a decrease of 15.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RESP - WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund N holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 35.69% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JASCX - James Small Cap Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sage Rhino Capital holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VMFGX - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 444K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

See all Cleveland Cliffs regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.