Unusual Put Option Trade in Clearfield (CLFD) Worth $454.71K

On May 5, 2023 at 09:30:43 ET an unusually large $454.71K block of Put contracts in Clearfield (CLFD) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 14 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearfield. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLFD is 0.18%, a decrease of 23.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.62% to 10,885K shares. The put/call ratio of CLFD is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearfield is 94.45. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 124.14% from its latest reported closing price of 42.14.

The projected annual revenue for Clearfield is 392MM, an increase of 20.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 853K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 544K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 34.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 35.53% over the last quarter.

Atika Capital Management holds 416K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 75.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel holds 366K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Clearfield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Its "fiber toanywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year.

