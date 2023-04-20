Unusual Put Option Trade in Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Worth $121.76K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:46:08 ET an unusually large $121.76K block of Put contracts in Clear Secure Inc (YOU) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 120 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in YOU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure Inc. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.40%, a decrease of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.59% to 108,658K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure Inc is $35.19. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.61% from its latest reported closing price of $25.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure Inc is $563MM, an increase of 28.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cresset Asset Management holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 282K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 669K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 13.50% over the last quarter.

PBQAX - PGIM Jennison Blend Fund holds 71K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 38.93% over the last quarter.

Clear Secure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. CLEAR Secure has a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

See all Clear Secure Inc regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.