Unusual Put Option Trade in CleanSpark (CLSK) Worth $153.60K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:33:41 ET an unusually large $153.60K block of Put contracts in CleanSpark (CLSK) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CLSK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in CleanSpark. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSK is 0.25%, an increase of 42.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.95% to 28,176K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSK is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CleanSpark is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 94.16% from its latest reported closing price of $3.94.

The projected annual revenue for CleanSpark is $228MM, an increase of 86.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 33.39% over the last quarter.

NewSquare Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 519K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 31.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 7.68% over the last quarter.

FDIG - Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF holds 285K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 48.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 35.15% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 47.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 58.52% over the last quarter.

Cleanspark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 300 PH/s in mining capacity in early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States .

