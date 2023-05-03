Unusual Put Option Trade in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Worth $270.49K

On May 3, 2023 at 13:05:34 ET an unusually large $270.49K block of Put contracts in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 261 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.20 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.26th percentile of all recent large trades made in CNK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 131,676K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is $16.92. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 0.55% from its latest reported closing price of $16.83.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is $2,855MM, an increase of 16.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 308K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 55.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 54.25% over the last quarter.

IJSIX - VY(R) JPMorgan Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio Class I holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 46K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

STMSX - Simt Tax-managed Small holds 381K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

