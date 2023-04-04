Unusual Put Option Trade in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Worth $984.00K

On April 4, 2023 at 14:35:34 ET an unusually large $984.00K block of Put contracts in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was bought, with a strike price of $1,500.00 / share, expiring in 45 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in CMG options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $1,866.64. The forecasts range from a low of $1,565.50 to a high of $2,188.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1,717.73.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $9,977MM, an increase of 15.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $43.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.40%, a decrease of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 32,226K shares. The put/call ratio of CMG is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,720K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 21.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 25.90% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 1,105K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,047K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 942K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 918K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Coloradoin 1993.

