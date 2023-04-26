Unusual Put Option Trade in Chewy Inc - (CHWY) Worth $646.65K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:25:58 ET an unusually large $646.65K block of Put contracts in Chewy Inc - (CHWY) was sold, with a strike price of $37.50 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHWY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.38%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 443,303K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy Inc - is $46.34. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 48.28% from its latest reported closing price of $31.25.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy Inc - is $11,376MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,588K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares, representing an increase of 26.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 69.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,723K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 99.97% over the last quarter.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

