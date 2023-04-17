Unusual Put Option Trade in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Worth $276.21K

On April 17, 2023 at 13:40:05 ET an unusually large $276.21K block of Put contracts in Cheniere Energy (LNG) was bought, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.23th percentile of all recent large trades made in LNG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.81%, a decrease of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 250,322K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is $204.19. The forecasts range from a low of $173.72 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.64% from its latest reported closing price of $152.80.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is $27,662MM, a decrease of 16.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $20.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMBDX - MassMutual Premier Balanced Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 24.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwest Investment Counselors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 148K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 30.68% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,286K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 25.74% over the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Declares $0.40 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $152.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 5.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Cheniere Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

