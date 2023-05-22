Unusual Put Option Trade in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Worth $268.58K

On May 22, 2023 at 12:04:11 ET an unusually large $268.58K block of Put contracts in Cheniere Energy (LNG) was sold, with a strike price of $130.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.97th percentile of all recent large trades made in LNG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.71%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 241,106K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is 203.36. The forecasts range from a low of 174.73 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 44.04% from its latest reported closing price of 141.18.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is 27,662MM, a decrease of 16.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,557K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,468K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,641K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 6,168K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,673K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,787K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,990K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Declares $0.40 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 received the payment on May 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $141.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 5.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Cheniere Energy Background Information

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

