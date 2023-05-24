Unusual Put Option Trade in Chegg (CHGG) Worth $545.40K

On May 24, 2023 at 15:27:35 ET an unusually large $545.40K block of Put contracts in Chegg (CHGG) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.76 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHGG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGG is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 129,765K shares. The put/call ratio of CHGG is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chegg is 15.25. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 61.07% from its latest reported closing price of 9.47.

The projected annual revenue for Chegg is 837MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 13,460K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,930K shares, representing a decrease of 33.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 58.08% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 7,738K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,610K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,817K shares, representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 16.41% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 6,530K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares, representing an increase of 27.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 26.76% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,480K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 43.87% over the last quarter.

Chegg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chegg is the leading direct-to-student learning platform. Chegg strives to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. Chegg supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California

