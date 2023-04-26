Unusual Put Option Trade in Charter Communications Inc. - (CHTR) Worth $19,069.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:09:47 ET an unusually large $19,069.00K block of Put contracts in Charter Communications Inc. - (CHTR) was bought, with a strike price of $470.00 / share, expiring in 268 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHTR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.39%, a decrease of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 93,036K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. - is $470.37. The forecasts range from a low of $275.73 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.20% from its latest reported closing price of $323.94.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. - is $56,325MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 10.34% over the last quarter.

FBMPX - Communication Services Portfolio holds 368K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 76.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 0.84% over the last quarter.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - Franklin Allocation VIP Fund CLASS 1 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 26.73% over the last quarter.

CGUS - Capital Group Core Equity ETF Share Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 40.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 7.21% over the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Charter Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

