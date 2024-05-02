Unusual Put Option Trade in Charter Communications (CHTR) Worth $4,212.50K

On May 2, 2024 at 15:37:25 ET an unusually large $4,212.50K block of Put contracts in Charter Communications (CHTR) was bought, with a strike price of $430.00 / share, expiring in 106 day(s) (on August 16, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.22th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHTR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is a decrease of 240 owner(s) or 12.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.35%, a decrease of 19.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 99,183K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.76% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications is 347.38. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $693.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.76% from its latest reported closing price of 259.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications is 57,767MM, an increase of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 45.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,400K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,873K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,445K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 16.74% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,170K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,281K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 20.87% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,838K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charter Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

