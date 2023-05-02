Unusual Put Option Trade in ChargePoint Holdings Inc - (CHPT) Worth $2,520.61K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:39:51 ET an unusually large $2,520.61K block of Put contracts in ChargePoint Holdings Inc - (CHPT) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 262 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 16.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHPT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.58%, an increase of 24.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 156,373K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc - is $18.33. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 116.72% from its latest reported closing price of $8.46.

The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings Inc - is $746MM, an increase of 59.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GINN - Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 382.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 85K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 31.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 43.66% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 66.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 60,147.92% over the last quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback.

