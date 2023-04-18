Unusual Put Option Trade in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Worth $330.93K

On April 18, 2023 at 09:35:28 ET an unusually large $330.93K block of Put contracts in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) was sold, with a strike price of $9.50 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHPT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.58%, an increase of 20.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 156,397K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings is $18.19. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 98.15% from its latest reported closing price of $9.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings is $746MM, an increase of 59.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tsfg holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linse Capital Management PR holds 4,105K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,093K shares, representing a decrease of 48.42%.

Nations Financial Group Inc holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback.

See all ChargePoint Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.