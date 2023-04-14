Unusual Put Option Trade in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Worth $308.54K

On April 14, 2023 at 14:02:01 ET an unusually large $308.54K block of Put contracts in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 217 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in CHPT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.58%, an increase of 21.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 156,449K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings is $18.19. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 112.75% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55.

The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings is $746MM, an increase of 59.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnus Financial Group holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 99.94% over the last quarter.

SWLGX - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 20.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 53.67% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 22.24% over the last quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback.

