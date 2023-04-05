Unusual Put Option Trade in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Worth $270.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 12:09:11 ET an unusually large $270.00K block of Put contracts in ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 9 days (on April 14, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.48 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.87 percentile of all recent large trades made in CHPT options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.54% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChargePoint Holdings is $18.19. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 81.54% from its latest reported closing price of $10.02.

The projected annual revenue for ChargePoint Holdings is $746MM, an increase of 59.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChargePoint Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPT is 0.44%, a decrease of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 157,131K shares. The put/call ratio of CHPT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Linse Capital holds 24,792K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,297K shares, representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 12.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,320K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,557K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 34.35% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,819K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPT Invest Management Sarl holds 7,042K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,005K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,417K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPT by 34.74% over the last quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Background Information

