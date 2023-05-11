Unusual Put Option Trade in Centrus Energy Corp - (LEU) Worth $25.00K

On May 11, 2023 at 15:05:52 ET an unusually large $25.00K block of Put contracts in Centrus Energy Corp - (LEU) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrus Energy Corp -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEU is 0.09%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 5,081K shares. The put/call ratio of LEU is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centrus Energy Corp - is 62.73. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 109.38% from its latest reported closing price of 29.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centrus Energy Corp - is 307MM, a decrease of 5.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 578K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 62.93% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 573K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 23.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 343K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sara-Bay Financial holds 340K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 303K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 24.72% over the last quarter.

Centrus Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centrus is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical capabilities, Centrus offers turnkey engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers. The Company is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future.

See all Centrus Energy Corp - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.