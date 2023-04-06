Unusual Put Option Trade in Centene (CNC) Worth $225.76K

On April 6, 2023 at 09:37:41 ET an unusually large $225.76K block of Put contracts in Centene (CNC) was sold, with a strike price of $59.00 / share, expiring in 36 days (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.55 percentile of all recent large trades made in CNC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centene is $91.23. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.67% from its latest reported closing price of $65.79.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is $145,909MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.43%, a decrease of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 589,484K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 49,805K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,666K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,370K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,271K shares, representing a decrease of 33.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 22.66% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 22,096K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,857K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,368K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,121K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,214K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,036K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Centene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

