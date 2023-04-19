Unusual Put Option Trade in Catalent (CTLT) Worth $1,736.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:44:19 ET an unusually large $1,736.00K block of Put contracts in Catalent (CTLT) was sold, with a strike price of $65.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CTLT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 235,291K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $79.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 88.87% from its latest reported closing price of $42.08.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds 91K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 31.13% over the last quarter.

MSCGX - Mercer US Small holds 206K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 29.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 13.99% over the last quarter.

QUS - SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 65.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 57.20% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRBN - iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 39.05% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

