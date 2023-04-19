Unusual Put Option Trade in Carvana Co. - (CVNA) Worth $1,104.34K

On April 19, 2023 at 09:39:18 ET an unusually large $1,104.34K block of Put contracts in Carvana Co. - (CVNA) was sold, with a strike price of $9.50 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CVNA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana Co. -. This is a decrease of 130 owner(s) or 21.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVNA is 0.26%, a decrease of 38.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 136,788K shares. The put/call ratio of CVNA is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carvana Co. - is $9.72. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.45% from its latest reported closing price of $8.80.

The projected annual revenue for Carvana Co. - is $14,551MM, an increase of 6.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$7.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Core Alternative Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 260.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 60,395.33% over the last quarter.

SBMAX - ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund holds 358K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 236K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

National Bank Of Canada holds 85K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 82.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 71.41% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 324K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 71.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Carvana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

