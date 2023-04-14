Unusual Put Option Trade in Carnival (CCL) Worth $295.50K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:49:01 ET an unusually large $295.50K block of Put contracts in Carnival (CCL) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.97th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 612,185K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is $11.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.87 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from its latest reported closing price of $9.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is $21,588MM, an increase of 44.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RXI - iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 5.70% over the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Asset Management holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 649K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

J Arnold Wealth Management holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

See all Carnival regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.