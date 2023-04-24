Unusual Put Option Trade in Carnival (CCL) Worth $187.14K

On April 24, 2023 at 16:02:31 ET an unusually large $187.14K block of Put contracts in Carnival (CCL) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 424 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 612,263K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is $11.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.87 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of $9.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is $21,588MM, an increase of 44.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 99.98% over the last quarter.

IUSV - iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF holds 783K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 17.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

See all Carnival regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.