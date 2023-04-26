Unusual Put Option Trade in CarGurus Inc - (CARG) Worth $45.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:07:57 ET an unusually large $45.00K block of Put contracts in CarGurus Inc - (CARG) was bought, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CARG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarGurus Inc -. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.17%, a decrease of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 124,324K shares. The put/call ratio of CARG is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarGurus Inc - is $19.84. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of $16.30.

The projected annual revenue for CarGurus Inc - is $1,394MM, a decrease of 15.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 64K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 58.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 23.10% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 13.92% over the last quarter.

HMVAX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP VALUE FUND holds 285K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 90.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 51.81% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 7.52% over the last quarter.

CarGurus Background Information

Founded in 2006, CarGurus is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive - Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com,Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas.

