Unusual Put Option Trade in Capri Holdings (CPRI) Worth $207.69K

On April 25, 2023 at 10:11:17 ET an unusually large $207.69K block of Put contracts in Capri Holdings (CPRI) was bought, with a strike price of $42.50 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.53th percentile of all recent large trades made in CPRI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 128,910K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capri Holdings is $61.23. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.06% from its latest reported closing price of $45.00.

The projected annual revenue for Capri Holdings is $6,135MM, an increase of 6.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 265K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 57.79% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 306K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing a decrease of 407.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 62.88% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 454.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 74.08% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 59K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 51.63% over the last quarter.

Capri Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

