Unusual Put Option Trade in Capital One Financial (COF) Worth $2,248.00K

On May 16, 2023 at 15:30:58 ET an unusually large $2,248.00K block of Put contracts in Capital One Financial (COF) was bought, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in COF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.35%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 423,498K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is 112.27. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from its latest reported closing price of 89.12.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 37,170MM, an increase of 37.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,170K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 2.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,542K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,746K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,327K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,598K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,062K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,143K shares, representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,944K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,631K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 86.98% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Declares $0.60 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $89.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Key filings for this company:

