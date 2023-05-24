Unusual Put Option Trade in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Worth $649.54K

On May 24, 2023 at 15:22:20 ET an unusually large $649.54K block of Put contracts in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.34% to 71,330K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOS is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is 22.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.32 to a high of $32.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.08% from its latest reported closing price of 16.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is 1,442MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 4,338K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares, representing a decrease of 23.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 1.29% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,218K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 38.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,000K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 64.15% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,812K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,810K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 45.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 54.39% over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.