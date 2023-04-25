Unusual Put Option Trade in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Worth $1,050.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:03:03 ET an unusually large $1,050.00K block of Put contracts in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) was bought, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.17%, an increase of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 64,782K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOS is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is $20.88. The forecasts range from a low of $12.29 to a high of $31.83. The average price target represents an increase of 5.70% from its latest reported closing price of $19.75.

The projected annual revenue for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is $1,442MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDT Partners holds 79K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 31.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 82.61% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 715K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Manhattan West Asset Management holds 49K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear.

