Unusual Put Option Trade in Camber Energy (CEI) Worth $195.30K

On May 23, 2023 at 15:54:43 ET an unusually large $195.30K block of Put contracts in Camber Energy (CEI) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 241 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camber Energy. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEI is 0.00%, a decrease of 91.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.65% to 956K shares. The put/call ratio of CEI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,609K shares, representing a decrease of 4,138.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEI by 77.43% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares, representing a decrease of 4,621.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEI by 78.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEI by 27.56% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 71K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEI by 35.80% over the last quarter.

Camber Energy Background Information

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions.

Key filings for this company:

