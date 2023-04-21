Unusual Put Option Trade in Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Worth $146.76K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:17:53 ET an unusually large $146.76K block of Put contracts in Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 10.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALM is 0.21%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 46,036K shares. The put/call ratio of CALM is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods is $62.22. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $55.85.

The projected annual revenue for Cal-Maine Foods is $2,492MM, a decrease of 18.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cipher Capital holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 956.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VIOV - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 46K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 106.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 52.84% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 8.53% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

