Unusual Put Option Trade in Cactus (WHD) Worth $334.74K

On April 4, 2023 at 11:36:19 ET an unusually large $334.74K block of Put contracts in Cactus (WHD) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 45 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in WHD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.96% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cactus is $55.42. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.96% from its latest reported closing price of $43.31.

The projected annual revenue for Cactus is $839MM, an increase of 21.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.33%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 83,946K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,051K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,422K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,167K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,069K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,037K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Cactus Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $43.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 3.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=181).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cactus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides �eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

