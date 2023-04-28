Unusual Put Option Trade in Burlington Stores (BURL) Worth $156.62K

On April 28, 2023 at 13:10:25 ET an unusually large $156.62K block of Put contracts in Burlington Stores (BURL) was sold, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on June 2, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 83.34th percentile of all recent large trades made in BURL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURL is 0.32%, an increase of 46.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 91,051K shares. The put/call ratio of BURL is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is $240.69. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $193.91.

The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is $9,697MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 497K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 86.91% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,989K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares, representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 22.10% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 662K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 99.83% over the last quarter.

First National Bank Of Omaha holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 99.83% over the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

