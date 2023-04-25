Unusual Put Option Trade in Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Worth $204.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:39:58 ET an unusually large $204.00K block of Put contracts in Bumble Inc. (BMBL) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.63th percentile of all recent large trades made in BMBL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bumble Inc.. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMBL is 0.49%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 151,999K shares. The put/call ratio of BMBL is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bumble Inc. is $26.91. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 52.91% from its latest reported closing price of $17.60.

The projected annual revenue for Bumble Inc. is $1,070MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UAPIX - Ultrasmall-cap Profund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 20.28% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica JPMorgan Tactical Allocation VP Initial holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 43,181K shares representing 31.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pearl River Capital holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 46.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 99.83% over the last quarter.

SCHM - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF holds 211K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Bumble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 600 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

