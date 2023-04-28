Unusual Put Option Trade in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Worth $38.96K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:50:38 ET an unusually large $38.96K block of Put contracts in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders Firstsource. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.44%, a decrease of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 162,704K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDR is 2.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Builders Firstsource is $97.70. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from its latest reported closing price of $92.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Builders Firstsource is $16,317MM, a decrease of 28.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DUHP - Dimensional US High Profitability ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 213K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 53.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 77.26% over the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management holds 433K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CFO - VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 73.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 314.95% over the last quarter.

Builders Firstsource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

See all Builders Firstsource regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.