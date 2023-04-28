Unusual Put Option Trade in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Worth $827.21K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:05:09 ET an unusually large $827.21K block of Put contracts in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 266 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in BMY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.56%, a decrease of 18.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 1,847,716K shares. The put/call ratio of BMY is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $81.78. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.96% from its latest reported closing price of $67.61.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $47,586MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vantage Financial Partners holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Firestone Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 7.68% over the last quarter.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - Franklin VolSmart Allocation VIP Fund Class 2 holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Exeter Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aft, Forsyth holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares $0.57 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $67.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

