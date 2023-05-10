Unusual Put Option Trade in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Worth $241.27K

On May 10, 2023 at 11:09:20 ET an unusually large $241.27K block of Put contracts in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in BFAM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFAM is 0.23%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 76,068K shares. The put/call ratio of BFAM is 5.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.60% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 83.51. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.60% from its latest reported closing price of 93.41.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,271MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,146K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,977K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,504K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,544K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,200K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,053K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Bright Horizons' child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

