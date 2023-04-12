Unusual Put Option Trade in BP (BP) Worth $3,237.82K

On April 12, 2023 at 14:34:11 ET an unusually large $3,237.82K block of Put contracts in BP (BP) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 436 days (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 21.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in BP options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BP is $47.56. The forecasts range from a low of $38.65 to a high of $78.48. The average price target represents an increase of 19.31% from its latest reported closing price of $39.86.

The projected annual revenue for BP is $242,664MM, an increase of 1.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1697 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.48%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 1,803,841K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 236,384K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247,472K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 11.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 136,538K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138,200K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 0.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 99,962K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,781K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 11.27% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 93,205K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,076K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 0.62% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 90,322K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,798K shares, representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 33.73% over the last quarter.

BP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BP plc is a British oil and gas company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the worlds seven oil and gas supermajors.

