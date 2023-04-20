Unusual Put Option Trade in Boston Scientific (BSX) Worth $400.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:38:09 ET an unusually large $400.00K block of Put contracts in Boston Scientific (BSX) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 428 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.78 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.46th percentile of all recent large trades made in BSX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.44%, a decrease of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 1,485,722K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is $54.43. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of $52.89.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is $13,569MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Creek Capital Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 362.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 34.06% over the last quarter.

DHMAX - Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 244K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 13.75% over the last quarter.

FBKFX - Fidelity Balanced K6 Fund holds 194K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 25.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Bellwether Advisors holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

