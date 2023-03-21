Unusual Put Option Trade in Boston Scientific (BSX) Worth $265.00K

On March 21, 2023 at 11:01:11 ET an unusually large $265.00K block of Put contracts in Boston Scientific (BSX) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 87 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in BSX options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.70% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.70% from its latest reported closing price of $48.83.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is $13,569MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.46%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 1,484,943K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 81,984K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,092K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 57,736K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,537K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 47,426K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,640K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,541K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,686K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,652K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,650K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

