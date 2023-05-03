Unusual Put Option Trade in Boston Properties (BXP) Worth $190.37K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:42:41 ET an unusually large $190.37K block of Put contracts in Boston Properties (BXP) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 170 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.62th percentile of all recent large trades made in BXP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXP is 0.22%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 176,373K shares. The put/call ratio of BXP is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Properties is $68.06. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.90% from its latest reported closing price of $51.21.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Properties is $3,203MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hartford Investment Management holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 31.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 47.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 338.36% over the last quarter.

Naviter Wealth holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 29.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 611.60% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 454K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 33.65% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 437K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 49.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Boston Properties Declares $0.98 Dividend

On March 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share ($3.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

At the current share price of $51.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.77%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 7.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Boston Properties Background Information

Boston Properties is the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction.

