Unusual Put Option Trade in Boeing (BA) Worth $6,584.00K

On April 24, 2024 at 14:34:20 ET an unusually large $6,584.00K block of Put contracts in Boeing (BA) was bought, with a strike price of $205.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 17, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in BA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 176 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.46%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 448,106K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.64% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boeing is 243.01. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.64% from its latest reported closing price of 169.18.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is 95,555MM, an increase of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 32,396K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,375K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 14.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,994K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,779K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,234K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,497K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,881K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,455K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 64.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,892K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

