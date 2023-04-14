Unusual Put Option Trade in Boeing (BA) Worth $2,780.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:08:01 ET an unusually large $2,780.00K block of Put contracts in Boeing (BA) was bought, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in BA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 262 owner(s) or 10.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.40%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 389,661K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is $230.70. The forecasts range from a low of $164.73 to a high of $274.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from its latest reported closing price of $213.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is $83,266MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spirit Of America Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 118K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 46.02% over the last quarter.

Fairfield, Bush holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 76.63% over the last quarter.

D'Orazio & Associates holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sei Investments holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 55.80% over the last quarter.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

See all Boeing regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.