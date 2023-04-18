Unusual Put Option Trade in Boeing (BA) Worth $1,996.75K

On April 18, 2023 at 09:37:18 ET an unusually large $1,996.75K block of Put contracts in Boeing (BA) was sold, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in BA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 262 owner(s) or 10.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.41%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 389,633K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is $230.70. The forecasts range from a low of $164.73 to a high of $274.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from its latest reported closing price of $205.03.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is $83,266MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boltwood Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 9.56% over the last quarter.

NWJCX - Nationwide Ziegler NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 33.74% over the last quarter.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legacy Financial Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 99.83% over the last quarter.

Accredited Investors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

