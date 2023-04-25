Unusual Put Option Trade in Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL) Worth $195.03K

On April 25, 2023 at 15:40:02 ET an unusually large $195.03K block of Put contracts in Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 269 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.59%, a decrease of 44.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 474,780K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is $15.33. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 38.97% from its latest reported closing price of $11.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is $1,826MM, an increase of 33.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JRSAX - Janus Henderson U.S. Managed Volatility Fund holds 237K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 159.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 57.48% over the last quarter.

Claris Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund holds 218K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 26.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 23.71% over the last quarter.

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GWM Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 97.54% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Inc - Declares $0.13 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.70%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 5.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=110).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -24.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

See all Blue Owl Capital Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.