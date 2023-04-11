Unusual Put Option Trade in Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Worth $35.92K

On April 11, 2023 at 15:53:57 ET an unusually large $35.92K block of Put contracts in Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 38 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.40 percentile of all recent large trades made in APRN options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 361.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Apron Holdings is $3.23. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 361.43% from its latest reported closing price of $0.70.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Apron Holdings is $460MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Apron Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRN is 0.01%, a decrease of 71.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.62% to 6,722K shares. The put/call ratio of APRN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Innovis Asset Management holds 718K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 565K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 78.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 32.49% over the last quarter.

Wexford Capital holds 382K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 375K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 37.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 78.64% over the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

