Unusual Put Option Trade in Block Inc - (SQ) Worth $21,067.80K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:20:26 ET an unusually large $21,067.80K block of Put contracts in Block Inc - (SQ) was sold, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 12.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block Inc -. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ is 0.54%, an increase of 23.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 434,370K shares. The put/call ratio of SQ is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Block Inc - is $96.64. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.24% from its latest reported closing price of $63.90.

The projected annual revenue for Block Inc - is $20,826MM, an increase of 18.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Albion Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 232K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 15.67% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 119K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 31.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 27.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 89.96% over the last quarter.

Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Square, Inc. builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, and to manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

