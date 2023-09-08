Unusual Put Option Trade in Block Inc - (SQ) Worth $10,295.50K

On September 8, 2023 at 14:48:28 ET an unusually large $10,295.50K block of Put contracts in Block Inc - (SQ) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 133 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block Inc -. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ is 0.42%, a decrease of 15.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 423,539K shares. The put/call ratio of SQ is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Block Inc - is 86.61. The forecasts range from a low of 35.33 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of 56.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Block Inc - is 20,826MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,982K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,593K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,031K shares, representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 14,474K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,949K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,369K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,313K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 9.33% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,727K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,471K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Square, Inc. builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, and to manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.