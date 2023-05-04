Unusual Put Option Trade in Blackstone (BX) Worth $380.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 12:12:37 ET an unusually large $380.00K block of Put contracts in Blackstone (BX) was sold, with a strike price of $82.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in BX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.59%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 531,211K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is 101.78. The forecasts range from a low of 71.20 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.58% from its latest reported closing price of 83.03.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 13,032MM, an increase of 201.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,412K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,824K shares, representing an increase of 44.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 52.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,342K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,934K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,203K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,899K shares, representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 24.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,703K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,311K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,115K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

